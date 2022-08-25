BJP Leader – BL Santosh Explore Measures To Strengthen Party’s Leadership In Nagaland 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – BL Santhosh arrived in Nagaland for a three-days-long ‘Extensive Touring Program’ from August 24-26, 2022.

He held a series of meetings with the State BJP officials, Spokespersons, Morcha Presidents, full time workers, State Media and IT Cell , District Presidents and Mandal Presidents, Intellectual Cell and 12 BJP Legislators in Hotel Japfu Kohima on August 25.

The National General Secretary, in his meeting with the BJP Nagaland Karyakartas, had discussed at length on varied issues; ranging from ways and means to strengthen the position of BJP in the State of Nagaland; and propagating various welfare and flagship programs of BJP by creating accessibility to everyone in need without any party affiliation.

He further asserted, “the purpose of being in a political party is not only about facing elections; but our sole purpose is more to do with bringing about social movement and changes in the political field”.