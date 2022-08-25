COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 129 New Cases; 20.71% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 129 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 20.71%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 680. While, a total of 2,36,545 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 717 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 623 samples were tested on August 24, 2022, out of which 61 samples belonged to males, while 68 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,35,148. The official statement further adds that both RT-PCR & TrueNAT test, each identified 1 positive cases. While, Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 127 positive cases.