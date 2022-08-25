Financial Aid Worth Of Rs 2 Lakhs Handed-Over To Patients; Referred To Hospitals Outside Sikkim 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Transport Minister – Sanjeet Kharel accompanied by the Political Secretary to CM – Jacob Khaling; on behalf of state administration, provided financial aid of Rs 50,000 to the injured and Rs 2 lakhs to the patients referred to hospitals outside the state.

Its worthy to note that the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Wednesday shared that “On behalf of the government, I announce financial aid of Rs 50,000 to the injured and Rs 2 lakhs to the patients referred to hospitals outside the state.”

A total of 33 passengers were reportedly injured, after a bus mishap at 7th Mile, near Hotel May Fair in Ranipool, near Gangtok on Wednesday afternoon.

As per sources, a private bus heading towards Siliguri from Gangtok met with an accident near Hotel May Fair injuring all the commuters, the majority of which were the students of SRM University.

All the injured were immediately rushed to the CRH Manipal in Tadong. The conditions of three of them were said to be critical. One of them was referred to Siliguri and two others were admitted to the ICU at Manipal.