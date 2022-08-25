Meghalaya : Much-Anticipated ‘Crowborough Hotel’ Set To Welcome Tourists From September 7 

NET Web Desk

After nearly three decades of construction, the much-awaited Crowborough hotel in the northeastern state of Meghalaya is all set to welcome guests from September 7.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma asserted that the Taj Vivanta will run and manage the Crowborough hotel.

“This property has been under construction for more than three decades, and finally after numerous challenges, it would be inaugurated on September 7,” he said.

Located at Police Bazaar, the construction of Crowborough Hotel commenced in 2016, but was halted following disputes leading to court cases between the state administration and contractors.

However, with continuous efforts from the state governments, the project has finally been completed. This hotel will incorporate of nine floors, with standard deluxe rooms and suites. It would also comprise of a banquet hall, and a coffee-shop besides parking space.

Meanwhile, the state government also intends to set-up homestays, for which 300 applications have been received.

“The government would fund 50-60 percent for setting-up these homestays. The beneficiaries would pay the rest through easy installments of Rs 5000 per month. The state is looking to add another 1500-2000 rooms through these homestays. This is the best homestay programme, which we are offering in the country,” – he stated.

“Tourism has huge potential. A large number of jobs are created and this sector has potential to bring in huge revenue and so we have been focusing on it, and trying to present it in a much better manner,” – he further added.