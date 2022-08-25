Mizoram : Intensifying Demonstration Leads Government To Revoke Transfer Order Of Junior Engineer From MES

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Following the demonstration organized by three NGOs of Siaha district viz. Mara Thyutlia Py, (MTP), Mara Chano Py (MCHP) and Mara Students’ Organization (MSO) General Headquarters, Siaha on August 24, 2022, the transfer order of a junior engineer was revoked by the State Government.

According to sources, the transfer order of the Junior Grade engineer – Khotha Jothyu from the Mizoram Engineering Services (MES) was issued on August 19, 2022. Marking protest against the matter, the three NGOs have organized picketing at DC Office Siaha and PWD Office from 7 AM, following which the State Government issued a corrigendum that stated the cancellation of the transfer order; and the picketing was called off at 2 PM.

Sources also mentioned that the joint NGO had previously submitted a written appeal to the Chief Minister who is also holding the PWD portfolio to revoke the transfer order of Khotha Jothyu.

The three NGOs also highlighted the deplorable situation of Siasi to Chakhei Road construction which began in 2019 with sum of 4.6 crores by the contractor Kamrul Laskar (KR Construction), and stated that the picketing was mainly organised to protest the transfer of Khotha Jothyu, the SDO of Bualpui ‘NG’ Sub-Division who was among the vigilant officials supervising the Siasi to Chakhei Road construction at the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC).

Its worth noting that Minister Dr. K. Beichhua had previously submitted a request for the cancellation of the engineer’s transfer; and Delson Notlia, BJP National Secretary, Minority Morcha had on August 17, 2022 informed Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari of the situation.