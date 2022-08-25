Mizoram : Massive Stash Of Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Lunglei; 1 Held 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major crackdown, the 3 NH Battalion of Assam Rifles alongwith the Mizoram Police on Wednesday arrested an offender; and impounded a massive stash of arms & ammunition from Lunglei.

Acting on specific inputs about the movement of the perpetrator, the Mizoram Police has apprehended FC Vanlalvena (27) – a resident of Ramthar locality in Lunglei.

During thorough search, the security forces have recovered 3 (three) nos of .22 country made rifles with two nos. of rifle scopes (discovery), and 19 nos. of .22 rifle ammunitions from his possession.

In this connection, a case has been registered at the Lunglei Police Station Case No.98/2022 dt.24.08.2022 u/s 25(1) (B) under Arms Act.

On further interrogation, FC Vanlalvena revealed that some of his acquaintances through social media; offered him to sell the .22 rifles and received order through Whatsapp from some persons, who claimed themselves as residents of Vairengte.

He received the seized rifles each from Lawngtlai, Lunglei and Champhai; and mentioned about his hobby of repairing air-rifles in his house.