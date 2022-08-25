Mizoram : Nine Exotic Wildlife Species Rescued From Vairengte; 2 Held 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major crackdown against wildlife smuggling, the Mizoram Police personnel stationed along the Vairengte Police Checkgate has rescued nine exotic wildlife species, being illegally smuggled through a van, bearing registration number – MZ05 A-4301.

These rescued species incorporated of – two Capybaras and seven Grey monkeys.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle – John Lalramnghaka (39) and his accomplice Lalremruata (20), both hailing from Chhim Veng in Vairengte were held by the security forces. Further probe is underway.

In another incident, the security forces have also intercepted a car in Kawrthah Village of Mamit District; and rescued – White Ferret and Macaca Pagensis or white monkey, believed to be smuggled from South East Asian country.

As per sources, the personnel have also impounded 15 bags of arecanuts from the vehicle.