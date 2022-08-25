Nagaland : Union Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman Visits ‘Heirloom Naga’; Interacts With Local Weavers 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs – Nirmala Sitharaman has paid a visit to Heirloom Naga located at Sovima on Wednesday; and interacted with the local weavers and looked after the handlooms & handicrafts placed on exhibition.

She was accompanied by the Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister – Y. Patton and other Cabinet Ministers and Advisors.

According to the Founder of Heirloom Naga & Cane Concept – Jesmina Zeliang informed the visiting dignitaries that Heirloom Naga has been working in both Handloom & Handicrafts section since 1993.

“It has nurtured, trained and skilled thousands of artisans not only in Nagaland, but also in neighbouring states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura over the years,” – she stated.

She further noted that currently Heirloom Naga provides direct employment to more than 450 home-based women weavers and another 300+ male artisans in the handicrafts sector.

So far, the Heirloom Naga has been exported to nearly 30 countries and currently processing orders for clients in 12 countries, Jesmina said.

Despite several challenges, we have inched our way up and today we are 90% exported oriented, the founder added.