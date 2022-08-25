Outlook Traveller Awards 2022 : Four Northeastern States Recognized For Promoting Sustainable Tourism  

NET Web Desk

The Jury for the ‘Outlook Traveller Awards 2022’ – comprising of engrossing speakers and stellar jury from renowned social enterprises, has felicitated four northeastern states for its immense contribution in promoting sustainable tourism.

According to reports, Assam’s Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve has been conferred with the Gold Award for ‘Best Wildlife Destination in India’. Sikkim’s Pelling & Kanchenjunga has secured the Gold Award for ‘Best Mountain/Hill Views Destination in India’.

The Gold Award for ‘Best Scenic Drive Destination in India’ has been presented to Sikkim’s (Gangtok to Lake Tsomgo and Nathu-La Pass).

Meanwhile, the Silver Award for ‘Best Eco-Tourism Destination in India’ & Silver Award for ‘Best Offbeat Destination in India’ has been conferred to Meghalaya’s Mawlynnong & Nagaland’s Khonoma respectively.

Besides, these 4 NE states, the other states and Union Territories (UTs) which have been awarded during the recently-concluded award ceremony includes – Bodh Gaya in Bihar; Gulmarg in Kashmir; Nilgiris and Coonoor in Tamil Nadu; Bastar in Chhattisgarh; Rishikesh in Uttarakhand; Havelock in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; Mathura in Uttar Pradesh for Holi Festival; Kolkata in West Bengal for Durga Puja Festival; Mandu in Madhya Pradesh; Kumbhalgarh and Chittorgarh Forts in Rajasthan; Zanskar in Ladakh; Sunderbans in West Bengal; Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh; Gurez in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

Its worthy to note that the ‘Outlook Traveller Awards 2022’ – the benchmark of quality in the travel and tourism industry aims to examine the changes in the travel process that have become the “new normal” and determine how stakeholders might benefit from such alterations.

Over the years, the event has attracted stakeholders, linked with the travel and tourism industry. These incorporates of – tour operators, influencers, writers, designers, artists, travel tech disruptors, socially prominent people, hoteliers, foreign and state tourism boards, ambassadors, and government officials.