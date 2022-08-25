Seven Northeastern Teachers Among 46; To Be Adjudged With National Awards On September 5 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the occasion of ‘Teacher’s Day’ on September 5, the President of India – Droupadi Murmu will bestow the coveted ‘National Awards to Teachers 2022’ to 46 selected awardees at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Out of these 46 selected awardees; seven hail from the northeastern regions.

According to PIB report, the 7 teachers from Northeastern states to receive the coveted awards incorporate of – Sidharth Yonzone (Principal of Eklavya Model Residential School in Sikkim’s Gyalshing District); Mimi Yhoshii (Head Teacher of GMS Officers Hill in Nagaland’s Kohima District); Nongmaithem Gautam Singh (Teacher of Eastern Ideal High School in Manipur’s Imphal East District); Mala Jigdal Dorjee (Principal of Modern Senior Secondary School in Sikkim’s Gangtok District); Gamchi Timre R. Marak (Head Teacher of Educere Higher Secondary School in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills District); Santosh Nath (Acting Head Teacher of South Mirzapur High School in Tripura’s South District); Meenakshi Goswami (Principal of CNS Higher Secondary School in Assam’s Sonitpur District).

Its worthy to note that the Union Ministry of Education has been organizing a ‘National level function on Teachers Day’ annually on September 5 to confer the National Awards to best teachers of the nation, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process.

The key purpose of presenting the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the nation; thereby honour them for their utmost commitment to improve the quality of school education and enrich the lives of their students.

This event will be telecast live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of Ministry of Education and streamed live on https://webcast.gov.in/moe.