Sikkim : ECTTAA-2022 – Adventure Expedition Initiated By Defence Personnel; Flagged-Off In Gangtok 

NET Web Desk

The flag-off ceremony of the Eastern Command Trans Theatre Adventure (ECTTAA-2022), conducted by the Indian Army’s Eastern Command Headquarters, was held today at Manan Kendra in Gangtok.

The Governor – Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), General Officer Commanding, 33 Corps, and Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich jointly flagged-off the ECTTAA-2022 by handing-over the ‘Ice Axe’ baton to the leaders of the expedition teams.

The ECTTAA-2022 is a series of adventure activities to be undertaken by joint teams, including civil and military members that starts from Mt. Jongsong Peak in the western extremities to Jachep La in the Eastern most part, all along the Northern Borders in the Eastern Command area of responsibility.

According to IPR report, a total of four mountaineering expeditions, seven trekking expeditions, six cycling expeditions, and three rafting expeditions were planned over 78 days with 19 teams.

These activities will be conducted in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh under the aegis of the four Corps Headquarters under Eastern Command, i.e., 4 Corps, 33 Corps, 17 Corps, and 3 Corps.

Its worthy to note that the ECTTAA-2022 is a special effort of the Indian Army to include civilian members alongside military personnel in various expeditions to promote civil-military integration.

While showcasing the importance of civil-military synergy, these event will also highlight the landscape, flora, fauna, culture, and traditions of the remote untouched border areas and boost tourism into these areas.

As a boost to Nari Shakti, approximately 15 female members will also be a part of these activities; as informed by official sources.

The Mt. Jongsong mountaineering expedition will also have the participation of famed and experienced mountaineers like Shri Satyarup Sidhanta (certified mountaineer from Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling), Dr. Varuna Raina (doctor/mountaineer), Shri Tiyash Mukhopadhay (avid mountaineer/journalist), Shri Rajeev Kumar Mondal (renowned solo expeditioner) and Youth Icon Mahua Biswas (celebrated mountaineer).

Addressing the mediapersons, the GOC, 33 Corps, Lt. Gen. Tarun Kumar Aich, expressed that the Adventure Activities have played a vital and decisive role in national integration that further provides an opportunity for the civilian counterparts to have an understanding of military life, especially in the border areas.

He added that these adventure activities would also enhance awareness about the organization amongst the people of far-flung places.

Emphasizing on the growing and significant presence of women in India’s armed forces, Lt. Gen. Aich noted that the Indian Army has a deep respect for the powerful influence of Nari Shakti in the country and expressed satisfaction and pride over the positive turnout of female participants in the ECTTAA-2022.

In his message for the local youth, Lt. Gen. Aich said, “To the youth who wish to join the Indian Army, I want to highlight that the Army life is more than just daily work routine and a nine to five job. Therefore, joining it leads you to a less ordinary life. It is a challenging job, but the pride and honour of serving the motherland are considered higher than all other professions. Besides, the Indian Army always provides the opportunity for outdoor and adventure activities, making life more interesting.”