Tripura : SLBC Releases Rs 4120 Crores As Outstanding Loan In Four Sectors 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 25, 2022 : After the formation of BJP-IPFT coalition government in Tripura, the number of self-help groups (SHGs) has increased significantly in the last four and half years and there are 33,926 SHGs with active women members of over 2.20 lakh across the state.

The 140th meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) of Tripura as on June 2022 revealed that 27,060 SHGs under NRLM are outstanding as on June 2022 is Rs 225.66 crore. While TRLM set a target of Rs 230 crore in 18,800 accounts for 2022-23 FY, the banks have collectively achieved sanction of 1,828 accounts with corresponding sanction of Rs 36.69 crore as on June 30.

Under employment generation schemes for the 2022-23 FY, 694 PMEGP cases were sponsored to the bank branches against a target of 2091 cases, out of which 45 cases were sanctioned amounting to Rs 1.25 crore as on June 2022. Similarly, 2890 cases under Swabalaman scheme have been sponsored to the bank branches against the target of 4000 cases, out of which 16 cases were sanctioned amounting to Rs 42.52 lakh as on June 2022.

As per the Educational Loan during 2022-23 FY, Rs 3.63 crore has been sanctioned against 93 accounts while as on June 2022, balance outstanding stands at Rs 104.67 crore against 4,162 accounts. On the other hand, 991 B.Ed. loans were sanctioned out of 1601 approved by the Higher Education department under Chief Minister’s B.Ed. Anuprerona Yojana while a loan of Rs 1.02 crore has been disbursed among 777 beneficiaries.

Under the housing scheme as on June 2022, the total outstanding stands at Rs 2,293.5 crore against 53,252 beneficiaries who took loan and among them, 2135 are PMAY beneficiaries. Under Stand-Up India scheme, loans have been extended to 21 SC/ST/Women beneficiaries amounting to Rs 2.10 crore as on June 2022.

Under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, all banks and financial institutions have made an achievement of Rs 228.82 crore with 38,021 accounts for the period of April to June 2022 against annual target of Rs 3042.46 crore. However, the total outstanding under PMMY consists of advance outstanding of Rs 1496.5 crore against 2,43,131 accounts and NPA outstanding of Rs 150.7 crore against 27,425 accounts.