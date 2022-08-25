Union Minister – Kiren Rijiju Reviews Progress Of Highway Projects In Arunachal Pradesh 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Law & Justice – Kiren Rijiju today reviewed the highway projects being implemented in Arunachal Pradesh and directed officials to expedite the work.

During the meeting, Rijiju reiterated that the overall progress of the road projects being executed across the state, by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is satisfactory.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister wrote “I took an extensive review of all the important road infrastructure projects of Arunachal Pradesh. Have asked to FastTrack the execution which are much delayed due to land compensation, logistics of contractors, litigation and other issues.”

“National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is doing very good work to fulfill the efforts of PM @narendramodi Ji to provide good quality road infrastructure, especially in the border areas.” – he further added.

The managing director of the NHIDCL also delivered a comprehensive presentation on all the highway projects, as well as the Indo-China Border Road (ICBR) projects, being executed by the corporation; and mentioned that 15 projects have been completed and 25 are still under progress.

Rijiju directed the concerned authorities to expedite the construction work; and instructed the contractors to fully mobilize their manpower and resources, so that the work can be taken-up in full swing at the end of the current rainy reason.

The minister also said he would like to visit the projects of the NHIDCL in the state in the last week of September.

According to an official statement, the pending issues of land acquisition, forest clearance and utility shifting would be taken up with the state government regularly for early resolution in the interest of the projects.

The Managing Director (MD) of NHIDCL assured the minister that the corporation will monitor all projects with contractors and authority engineers closely on regular basis for their early completion.

Besides, the body has already taken up the land acquisition, forest clearance, utility shifting issues with the state government and promised to pursue the same with it for the early resolution of the pending issues, the statement further added.