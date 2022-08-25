Website For ‘Sikkim Investment Summit’ Launched; Effort To Promote Local Entrepreneurs 

NET Web Desk

The website for Sikkim Investment Summit (SIS) has been launched to assist the local entrepreneurs in communicating with the prospective buyers and investors for JV and long-term mutually beneficial transactions.

The SIS is a 3-days-long event slated to be held from November 13-15, 2022 at Saramsa Garden in Pakyong. This is the first Green Investment Summit in India with focus on sustainable, economic, social and ecological development.

It aims to attract investment focusing on sustainable development; thereby aiding in policy framework and provide a single-window system for improving ease of doing business in Sikkim.

Under the Vision and direction of the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), the event is spearheaded by a dedicated team from SEED CELL headed by Mr. Raj Lama (Chief Coordinator) and a specialty team from Department of Commerce and Industries headed by Shri. G.P Upadhyaya (ACS).

Addressing the press conference on Wednesday, the concerned personnel noted that “SIS is an honest effort by the Government of Sikkim and SEED CELL to expand the horizon for the Entrepreneurs of Sikkim.”.

Besides, the ACS of Commerce and Industry Department – G.P Upadhyaya expressed gratitude towards the Sikkim CM for his leadership and support.

He added that he was very optimistic that “SIS will meet the expectations of the HCM and the people of Sikkim and stressed that such events should be held at least once in two years. The idea and priority of the Government is to attract investments that engages maximum local youths, Skilled and unskilled.”

All local entrepreneurs as well as prospective investors can register themselves in the website www.sikkiminvestmentsummit.com