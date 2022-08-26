Arunachal Cabinet Approves ‘Tenancy Bill 2022 (Draft)’; To Build Sustainable Rental Housing Market; Check-Out Key Decisions  

NET Web Desk

In an effort to create a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive rental housing market; the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet today approved the ‘Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Bill 2022 (Draft)’.

It attempts to establish a balance between the rights of tenant & landlord; thereby building an accountable and transparent ecosystem for orderly and effective rental of properties.

The legislation will help to expedite the dispute resolution process; and anticipates to encourage private investment in rental housing, as means of alleviating the housing shortage that affects all income groups of the state.

During a cabinet meeting, convened by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu today, the state cabinet has decided to amend the Recruitment Rules (RR) 2019 for Agriculture Department Officer (plant protection) by deleting ‘accredited under ICAR’ and amend educational qualifications as ‘B.Sc. (Agriculture)’ from any recognized university.

It has also approved the Amendment of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Court Bill, 2o21; and the Enactment of Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (1st Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Work should not suffer, whether I am physically present in Arunachal or not. Attended the Cabinet meeting through video conferencing from New Delhi, today. We took some key decisions, which we shall share shortly.”

“Our State Cabinet meet today ended, as always, on a positive note, with key decisions taken with regard to depts of Agriculture; Law, Legislative & Justice; Tax & Excise and Town Planning.” – he further added.