Azad’s Resignation Letter To Congress; Similar To One Written By Me In 2015 : Assam CM 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the resignation letter submitted by Ghulam Nabi Azad to Congress President – Sonia Gandhi had numerous similarities with the one he had written, when he quit the party in 2015.

Addressing a programme, Sarma noted that “Rahul Gandhi’s mother is still attempting to push him in the Congress despite the fact that everyone knows he is ‘immature, whimsical, and unpredictable’.

“The Congress president is not taking care of the party. She had been basically trying to promote her son all these years, but it is a futile attempt. Her mission will not be successful,” Sarma claimed.

“People who had been loyal to the party are deserting it one by one. I predicted in 2015 that the Gandhis would be the only members of the Congress after everyone else quit. This is what is taking place,” the CM stated.

Its worthy to note that the senior congress leader – Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering massive blow to the party’s woes, after a slew of leaders left it.

Azad argued that the crisis in the Congress, has reached a stage beyond repair and that “proxies” are now being supported to assume control of the party.