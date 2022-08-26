“Cleanliness Drive” Undertaken Along 5 Hamlets Of Mizoram 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an attempt to impart Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of “Clean India”, the Aizawl Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) today organized a “Cleanliness Drive” at Hnahlan, Mimbung, Kawlbem, Ngopa and New Vaikhawtlang hamlets of Mizoram.

It aims to generate awareness about personal and public hygiene; thereby igniting a sense of patriotism along the minds of youths.

Meanwhile, a total of 50 troops and 42 locals participated in the event.