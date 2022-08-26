COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 15 New Cases; Active Caseload Dips To 84 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 15 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 66,614.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Among the new cases, three were detected in Lower Subansiri; and two each in Changlang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Tawang. While, one each was reported from Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC) and Dibang Valley.

The active caseload has currently dipped to 84. While, 27 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 66,234.

Besides, the recovery rate and positivity rate currently stands at 99.43 percent and 9.74 percent respectively. While the fatality rate stands at 0.44 percent; informed Dr Jampa.