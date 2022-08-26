COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 125 New Cases; Active Caseload Mounts To 696 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 125 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 21.30%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 696. While, a total of 2,36,670 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 717 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 586 samples were tested on August 25, 2022, out of which 62 samples belonged to males, while 63 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,35,257. The official statement further adds that both RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 1 & 124 positive cases respectively.