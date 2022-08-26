Gift Of Sight! Assam-Based Charitable Trust To Host ‘Eye-Donation Fortnight Programme’ On September 27 

NET Web Desk

The Assam-based charitable trust – Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya is all set to host the ’37th Eye-Donation Fortnight Programme’ of the institution on September 27; through a felicitation ceremony for the family members of the deceased eye-donors.

According to a press release issued by the trust, the Chief Secretary of Assam – Jishnu Barua will attend the event as its ‘Chief Guest’; while the General Manager (GM) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) – Anshul Gupta.

“‘Gift of Sight‘ is considered to be the ‘best gift‘ one can give in this world. One can pledge to donate his or her eyes after death to give the ‘gift of sight‘ to a person living whose eyesight is affected due to some Cornea disease or disorder,” – the release further reads.

Its worthy to note that the “Eye-Donation Fortnight” is commemorated every year from August 25-September 8. The campaign aims to raise mass public awareness about the importance of eye donation; thereby motivating citizens to pledge their eyes for donation after death.