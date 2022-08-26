Meghalaya : Conference On ‘Strengthening Financial Accountability Of ADCs’ To Be Hosted On August 29 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Institute of Governance (MIG) in collaboration with the Department of Economics, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is gearing-up to organize a one-day State Conference themed on “Strengthening the Finances and Financial Accountability of Autonomous District Councils in Meghalaya” on August 29 at the State Convention Centre in Shillong.

A first-of-its-kind initiative; this conference envisages to bring together representatives of Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) and the State administration along with resource persons to deliberate on the issues and challenges of local government financing.

The District Council Affairs Minister – Lahkmen Rymbui will attend the event as its ‘Chief Guest’, while Prof. V. N. Alok of the Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi will deliver the keynote address.

Elected members and officials of ADCs and State Government will also participate in the conference.