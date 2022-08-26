Meghalaya Government Enhances Benefits Of Health Insurance Schemes 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government has enhanced the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) Phase-5 and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5,30,000; incorporating an expanded list of benefits under the scheme.

All eligible beneficiaries, belonging to Meghalaya, excluding the state and central government employees can avail such benefits.

Its worthy to note that recently, the state administration signed a pact with the National Insurance Company Limited – a general health insurance company in India, for the implementation of MHIS Phase-V and PMJAY. Both the schemes will start operating from September 1.

The Chief Executive Officer of MHIS and Additional Secretary of Health & Family Welfare Department – Ramkumar S inked the agreement on behalf of the state administration; and the Assistant Manager of National Insurance Company Limited – L.S. Puni Isaac inked it on behalf of the insurance company, in presence of the State Health & Family Welfare Minister – James PK Sangma and other dignitaries.