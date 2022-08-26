Meghalaya Minister Expresses Concern Over Drying-Up Of Water Sources 

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya’s PHE Minister – Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar has expressed concern over the drying-up of water sources, particularly dams and river and urged parties involved to cooperate, so that the issues may be addressed and resolved at the appropriate time.

Addressing the ‘Northeast Water Conclave’ at the State Convention Centre in Shillong, Tongkhar stated that “We are fortunate to have access to free water, but we often misuse it by using it excessively. Without water, life is impossible to sustain.”

He urged the gathering to realize the worth of water and conserve water, wherever possible; and pushed them to make it a habit to conserve water.

The PHE Minister further added that despite the northeastern state receiving abundant rainfall, it is shocking to witness that water simply flows to a lower altitude region rather than penetrating the soil. A comprehensive study is required to identify ways and techniques of containing the abundant rainwater.

Besides, the inaugural function was followed by Plenary Sessions where speakers dwelt at length on the topics : Upgradation of water & waste water infrastructure and Leakages in water conveyance lines and storage.