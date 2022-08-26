Mizoram : Aizawl Hosts 6th Edition Of ‘Photo Art Exhibition’ 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram’s leading photography school – School of Photography in collaboration with the Photography Club of Mizoram organized the 6th Edition of the ‘Photo Art Exhibition’ at Millenium Centre.

These two-days-long exhibition has been inaugurated by the Minister of Information & Public Relations (IPR) – Lalruatkima.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Lalruatkima highlighted the importance of photography saying that one should know the power of photography as well as the ethics; stating the impact of photography’s depth of possibilities and the clear amazing enjoyment and need of images.

He asserted that photography provides us the lens to see something which we may never have noticed otherwise; and that it provides a platform to express our ideas for others to see.

The Photo Exhibition is open to public for participation; with 39 photographers registered so far and a total of 130 photos submitted. These photographers will be competing in two categories – Monochrome and Colour. The winners of both the categories will again compete at the National level competition.

Mizoram School of Photography (MSP) was established in 2017; and is well-recognized by the National Academy of Photography, Kolkata. Besides, the Photography Club of Mizoram (PCOM) is registered under the Federation of Indian Photography.