Mizoram : Cleanliness Campaign To Be Initiated Every Tuesday In Vengthlang Locality

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Republic Vengthlang Sanitation Volunteers of Aizawl today celebrated their 9th Anniversary at Hawla Indoor Stadium.

Following a “Thanksgiving function”, the members marched through their neighbourhood with placards, highlighting the value of cleanliness.

Established on August 26, 2013, members of the Sanitation Volunteers at the locality of Republic Vengthlang in Aizawl took a cleanliness campaign every Tuesday with their motto – “Constant work to maintain Cleanliness”.

A member of the community stated that there was not even a formal setup in the beginning; and it all started with 17 volunteers coming out to clean the locality – carrying brooms, dustpans and garbage bags.

The oldest member of the group acts as the Leader or Chief and every week they decide upon which are to clean up the next week.

The group now select volunteers who come forward to be part of the cleanliness team. Those selected are given equipment for cleaning.

The locality has been decorated seven times to be among the cleanest locality in Aizawl; and under the Local Council Sanitation Committee, Junior Volunteers have also been setup.