Money Extortion By Suspected Militants; Triggers Massive Uproar In Tripura 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 26, 2022 : Tension triggered in Tripura’s Dui Gharia area of Sankhola ADC village under Simna assembly constituency when suspected extremists carrying arms entered a house at late night of Wednesday last for collecting extortion money.

The incident took place in the residence of Piyush Debnath who was celebrating his birthday, which is about 33 KMs away from Agartala city, but within West Tripura district.

Reportedly, five youths wearing military fatigue, covered their face with black cloth stormed in the house with pistols and guns at Piyush’s house and asked him to pay hefty amount. They were also carrying walkie-talkie and wireless telephones.

Around 1 AM, an wild excitement triggered among the residents of Dui Gharia ADC village area as the suspected extremists have open fire on the air as Piyush claimed of having no money in his possession.

Immediately, locals conveyed the information to local police station. The Officer-in-Charge of Sidhai Police Station and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer reached the spot on the night of August 24 last. Spending an entire night in the village, the police officials failed to gather any information regarding the five-armed suspected extremists.

On Thursday last, a huge contingent of police force searched the entire area, but no trace of suspected militants were found. However, family members of Piyush also failed to recognise those youths who visited their house late night with arms.

The Sidhai police station OC Jayanta Malakar said “Nothing can be shared now as investigation is underway.” While Mohanpur sub-division’s SDPO Kamal Bikash Majumder in a way to maintain peace in the area, said “Probably, it is a group of robbers, who are in need of money. However, investigation is going on and will reach to a conclusion soon.”

Meanwhile, Tripura’s Intelligence Bureau police had information of outlawed NLFT militants movement in the state earlier this month.