Nagaland Sets Target To Eliminate Hepatitis By 2030 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In order to address the growing hepatitis epidemic in Nagaland, a team of 10 officials from NVHCP (National Viral Hepatitis Control Program) under National Health Mission (NHM) led by the Deputy Commissioner of NVHCP – Dr Sandhya Kabra, physically visited every districts of the northeastern state from August 21-25.

With the growing threat of hepatitis C cases in particular among High Risk Groups in the state besides Hepatitis B morbidity, the state as well as the Centre has a heavy burden to address the issue with great concern to minimize the deadly consequences of liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, with the SDG goal of eliminating hepatitis by 2030.

During the Exit Meeting of NVHCP, the Guest of Honour – Dr Kabra noted about the conceptualization of the program through consultative process involving all stakeholders, technical experts and community.

She elaborated that the ensuring access across the country was focus on priority groups by identifying appropriates intervention, addressing quality standardized training and quality commodities and also about the Integration with other existing mechanism.

Altogether 11 districts have registered in the NVHCP-MIS portal out of 16 districts and all 11 districts are functional for Hepatitis C and for Hepatitis B; informed Dr Kabra.

She pointed-out the issues pertaining in Viral Hepatitis Management Units along the sub-division and districts levels; and suggested recommendations to tackle such issues.

The Secretary of Health & Family Welfare Department – Asangla Imti expressed gratitude towards the team for their visit to the state and reaching out to all the districts to address the growing hepatitis epidemic and support the progress and development of NVHCP in Nagaland.

She also mentioned that the presentation of the data profile collected from the districts of the state by the team was like a report card that has opened the boxes of each district and said the issues pointed out will be looked at and sorted out from the recommendations suggested by the team.

Imti reiterated on the technical problems of the state; and the shortage of manpower due to creation of new districts; which she believes can be rationalized.

She therefore, called-upon the department to converge to work together for the districts and sub-divisions.

The Principal Director of Health & Family Welfare Department – Dr. Vikato Kinimi, in his short speech appreciated the team for physically visiting the state to address the Hepatitis epidemic in the state.

He pointed-out that the people of the state are ignorant to see the problem and stated that these issues can be tackled in the districts and can be solved by integrating more programs with the ministry.

Dr Kinimi called-upon the concerned officials, lab technicians and staff of the department to look into the challenges faced; and resolve it.

The Department of H&FW also pledged full assistance for all initiatives, stating that increasing Hepatitis awareness and services accessibility at all levels of healthcare would be some of the key issues to tackle; in order to expand the state’s NVHCP implementation and integrating with diversified Vertical Health Programs will be the core focus of all departmental planning.