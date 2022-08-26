Sikkim CM Flags-Off ‘All India Motorbike Expedition 2022’ From Mintokgang

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the glorious 75th years of Independence under the theme Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) today flagged-off the All India Motorbike Expedition 2022 from Mintokgang.

The event witnessed the presence of the Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) – Arun Upreti; Minister of Transport Department – Sanjit Kharel; Minister of Agriculture Department – L.N Sharma; Minister of Public Health & Engineering Department – Bhim Hang Limboo; MLA from Martam-Rumtek – Sonam Tshering Venchungpa; Political Secretary to CM – Jacob Khaling; Press Secretary to CM – Bikash Basnett and other officials.

According to IPR report, the Prime Minister – Narendra Modi will flag-off this ‘All India Motorbike Expedition’ from New Delhi on September 9, 2022.

Three bikers from Sikkim, namely – Roshan Chettri, Bibek Subba and Anand Biswakarma will be taking part in this expedition.