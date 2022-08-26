Tripura BJP’s New President – Rajib Bhattacharjee Appeal Workers To Re-Establish Government With More Seats In 2023 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 26, 2022 : Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party will win the assembly election of 2023 with more number of seats compared to the polls in 2018, claimed newly appointed president of Pradesh BJP Rajib Bhattacharjee after his felicitation at the party’s state headquarters here in Agartala city on Friday morning.

Appealing to the ‘karyakartas’ of BJP, Bhattacharjee urged them not to congratulate him with a floral bouquet and said “I am an ordinary karyakarta of this party. The way BJP contested in the 2018 election, those who have worked tirelessly in 2018’s assembly election, I will appeal those karyakartas starting from ‘Pristha Pramukh’ to state-level leaders in re-establishing the BJP government in 2023 with more number of seats”, he added.

The new BJP state president also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the BJP national president JP Nadda ji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, union Home minister Amit Shah ji, etc. and also thankful to former CM Biplab Kumar Deb, incumbent Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, BJP state ‘Prabhari’ and MP Vinod Sonkar, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik and others.

“Memorizing the days of 1991, when I started my work for BJP, Pratima Bhoumik, Ramprasad Paul, and many others were there with me. I never thought or dared to dream of becoming the state president of BJP. I am fortunate enough to work with many state presidents. This party is a party of ‘Karyakarta’.The important task entrusted to me, I will work with devotion with the directions of central and state functionaries especially former CM and incumbent CM and strengthen BJP organization across Tripura”, Bhattacharjee told the gathering.

Addressing the felicitation ceremony, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Saha said “I have been appointed as the BJP state president on January 15, 2020. I tried to work with the assistance of all karyakartas and attempted to strengthen the party organization following the footsteps of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. The time when I was being given the charge of Pradesh president, COVID pandemic had begun. All of us gave our best to stand beside the common masses.”

“Generally, the tenure of BJP state president post is of three years. But as I am elected as the Chief Minister of Tripura, it was difficult to handle two responsible posts at a time. Hence, the central leadership has relieved me and handed over to Rajib Bhattacharjee, who is indeed a hard worker of the party. I worked with him in the past as ‘Vistarak’. I believe that the party will reach a higher altitude of success and strengthen its base under his leadership. I also hope that the good relation between the party organization and government will be better in the coming days”, he added.