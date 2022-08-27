Arunachal Governor Calls-For Physical, Intellectual & Emotional Stability Of Cadets 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Governor – Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) emphasized on physical, intellectual and emotional stability training for the cadets, in an effort to mould their personalities.

Addressing the ‘4th Raising Day celebrations’ of Sainik School at Niglok in East Siang District, the Arunachal Governor called-upon all stakeholders to contribute in making the school – a model institute, where every parent would like to send their children.

“It is commendable that the school even during COVID 19 pandemic, maintained its basic academic programmes,” he said.

The Governor also stressed-upon personality development of the cadets to make them capable, honest and useful citizens of the nation.

He expressed his admiration for the cadets’ development, and said that the institution is creating a solid basis for the nation’s future military personnel.

The Governor commended the Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Shri Tapir Gao, MLA Ninong Ering, General Officer Commanding, 56 Infantry Division, Major General Rajiv Ghai, who is the Chairman Local Board Administration, the District Administration, State Education Department and the State Government for providing all the needed assistance to the running of the Sainik School.

The Governor expressed his admiration for the girl cadets’ admission into the school, and asserted that societies with complete gender representation in educational institutions will advance over time.

During the event, the Governor also felicitated the cadets for the academic achievements and presented the book – ‘Exam Warriors’, authored by the PM Narendra Modi, to each one of the award achieving cadets.

He also piped the newly-appointed School and House captains including School Captain Cadet Zingbai Tali and School Adjutant Cadet Tokiram Tagi and gave them the appointment shash.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Governor wrote “Participated in the 4th Raising Day celebration of Sainik School, East Siang at Niglok, East Siang District and felicitated the cadets for the academic achievements and presented PM Shri Narendra Modi’s book, ‘Exam Warriors’ to the cadets.”

