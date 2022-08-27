Assam : Aaranyak Scientist Conferred With Coveted ‘Humphrey Fellowship In Climate Change’ 

NET Web Desk

The senior scientist of Aaranyak – Dr Partha Jyoti Das, who heads the organization’s Water, Climate, and Hazards (WATCH) division has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Distinguished Humphrey Fellowship in Climate Change’.

Dr. Das was the only Indian to be selected for this program in this year’s cohort; held from August 5-23, 2022. This three-week fellowship programme involves trips and knowledge exchange with several universities in the United States of America.

He took part in orientation sessions in the Bloomington campus of Indiana University and the Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis (IUPUI) during the first leg of the program.

Meanwhile, interactive sessions undertaken by Dr. Das and his colleagues in the climate cohort incorporated of – discussions on emerging frontiers of climate science; polices, planning and practices on climate resilience and sustainability in the US; local climate action through partnership of academia, local governments, non-government agencies and community; leadership building in a climate management, international negotiations, and the COP process etc.

During the second phase of this program, Dr Das completed a week-long internship with ‘Green Umbrella’ – a noted environmental organization based in Ohio; as part of a Strategic Networking Engagement (SNE). He took advantage of the opportunity to observe, learn and comprehend how environmental organizations throughout the US are working effectively for sustainability and climate resilience.

He also contributed to the development of planning and policy documents of the Green Umbrella by providing critical review and suggestions.

In addition, Dr Das also interacted with high officials of the ‘Green Umbrella’ and shared information regarding institutional governance and the legal framework for climate change mitigation.

Dr. Das is a well-known expert on water-climate-hazard-development nexus; who has worked in this field for more than two decades through research, education, advocacy, and field interventions.

Its worthy to note that the highly sought-after scholarship encourages leadership among the worldwide professionals who cooperate to tackle problems and create change for the benefit of collective future.

This expanding global network promotes human rights, ensures environmental sustainability, and fosters community development by exchanging best practises and developing expertise along these areas.