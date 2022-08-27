Cannabis Worth Over Rs 1 Crores Seized Along Assam-Tripura Border

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 27, 2022 : Assam and Tripura Police in two separate search operations seized two trucks loaded with cannabis worth over Rs 1 crore in the black market at an area sharing state boundaries of Assam and Tripura on Saturday.

It is reported that the in-charge of Assam’s Churaibari outpost Niranjan Das searched the vehicle bearing registration number PB01AN-5971, where a total of 700 kg of cannabis were seized from the fruit trays in 35 packets. The in-charge said that the black market value of the seized cannabis is around Rs 70 lakh.

Meanwhile, the driver Hemraj Singh (27) and the co-driver Santosh Kumar (22) have been detained and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act. The investigation is underway. The driver is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and the co-driver’s home is in Rajasthan. The driver said that he would be paid Rs 1 lakh for transporting cannabis from Agartala to Shillong.

Similarly, Tripura’s Churaibari police station staff, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a rubber-laden lorry bearing registration number HP31C-5226 and seized about 400 kgs of cannabis inside the rubber shed. The black market price of seized cannabis would be around Rs 40 lakh.

The driver Sridhar Srikanth (35) and co-driver Anil Kumar (43), both residents of Himachal Pradesh have been arrested. Churaibari police have filed a case against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.