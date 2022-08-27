COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 101 New Cases; 16.32% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 101 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 16.32%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 689. While, a total of 2,35,365 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 717 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 619 samples were tested on August 26, 2022, out of which 55 samples belonged to males, while 46 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,35,257. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 101 positive cases.