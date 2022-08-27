Divisive Groups To Forego Naga National Flag, Constitution – “Tantamount” To Disrespecting Naga National Identity : NSCN  

NET Web Desk

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) asserted that “numerous divisive elements/groups are mouth-louding for Naga solution and willing to forego the Naga National Flag and Constitution in the name of Naga solution; which is tantamount to selling-off the Naga National identity as vehemently defended by our forefathers.”

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Information & Publicity of the outfit, a co-ordination meeting of the Naga National Workers from Nagaland was held on Friday.

Nearly, 7000 Naga national workers of the NSCN from 16 regions of Nagaland, both civil and army gathered at Agri Expo in Nagaland’s Dimapur district under the agenda – “Reaffirming of ‘One people, one nation”.

“Significantly, this is against the national principle of “one people one nation” that was laid down by our great Naga freedom fighters. In the background of this treacherous turn of development, Naga National Workers from Nagaland state was compelled to deliberate on the situation in order to save the Naga nation,” – the statement further reads.

The Chairman of NSCN – Ino. Q. Tuccu claimed that “Nagas are one wherever they are, one common goal, one issue”.

He also responded sharply to the public’s call for the Naga solution to be postponed, saying that “We cannot give away our rights for the sake of Naga solution and we can never compromise the Nagas’ rights”.