Explain What Chinese Construction Company Doing In Arunachal Pradesh : AIMIM President To PM Modi 

NET Web Desk

The President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) – Asaduddin Owaisi today asked PM Modi to explain the presence of Chinese construction party into the Indian territory of Arunachal Pradesh.

This statement comes in the wake of local populace of Arunachal’s Anjaw district recorded videos, which shows Chinese People’s Republic Army (PLA)’s men and machineries, engaged in construction work, adjacent to Hadigara-Delta 6 in Chaglagam.

Taking to Twitter, the AIMIM President wrote “Will our PM saheb who is scared to even name China, tell us what this Chinese construction party is doing on our territory in Arunachal Pradesh?”

“Chinese ingress has been on for more than two years in Ladakh. And now we have these images from Arunachal. This calls for a special session of parliament to discuss the state of our ties with China. Nothing less will suffice.” – he further added.