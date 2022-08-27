Manipur : Climate Activist – Licypriya Kangujam Draws Attention Through Largest Plastic Bottles Sentence; Highlighting Climate Change 

NET Web Desk

The 10-year-old climate activist – Licypriya Kangujam aspires to get her name enlisted into the Guinness Book of World Records, through her unique attempt to spell-out a sentence – “Save our Planet and our Future” using 6,056 plastic bottles.

Although, the Guinness World Records has not yet recognized the achievement, the current record for the most plastic bottles used in a sentence has been done with 3,325 bottles by St Edward Prep School at Berkshire in UK, on February 2022.

In 9.02 minutes, Licypriya arranged the plastic bottles into lines and inscribed “Save our Planet and our Future” at Ryan International School in Noida Extension.

The plastic bottles used for the creation of the phrase were collected by Licypriya, through her ‘Plastic Money Shop’, an initiative where she offered free rice, saplings and school supplies in exchange for 1 kg of single-used plastic garbage.

“Guinness World record attempt is just an initiative with the support of the school to send a strong message on the global plastic pollution crisis. It’s not about just breaking a world record, we’re fighting one of the biggest problems of our time — the climate change and the plastic pollution crisis,” she said.

India alone produces around 3.5 million tonnes of plastic garbage annually. The plastic pollution adversely impacts our ecosystems and is related to air pollution; informed the child environmental activist. She also emphasized that plastic consumption must be reduced at home.