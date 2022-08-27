Manipur : Drugs Weighing Over 11 Kgs Impounded From Tengnoupal; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Assam Rifles alongwith the Manipur Police have recently arrested a drug trafficker; and confiscated a massive stash of contraband substances from his possession.

Based on specific inputs, the 21 Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Manipur Police launched a massive operation at Bongmol Village, and impounded the narcotics.

During thorough search, the security forces have recovered 10 bundles of plastic containing WY tablets, weighing around 11.755 Kg. These were found neatly concealed in the oil tank of a Bolero car.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh lauded the personnel for their unwavering efforts to eliminate the malice. “WAR ON DRUGS 2.0; Well done Tengnoupal police and Assam Rifles team. While frisking by a combined team of Tengnoupal Police & 21 AR at Bongmol village, 10 bundles of plastic containing WY tablets, weighing 11.755 Kg were found concealed in the oil tank of a Bolero car.” – he wrote.