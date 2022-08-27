Meghalaya : Two Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Abetting Infiltration To India

NET Web Desk

A joint team of Meghalaya Police and Border Security Force (BSF) recently apprehended two Bangladesh nationals for allegedly abetting the illegal infiltration. While, few other intruders managed to flee back to the neighbouring country.

Identified as – Misba Uddin and Badrul Alom; the two Bangladesh nationals were detained from a jungle, adjoining the unfenced international border near Pyrtakuna Village in East Khasi Hills District.

According to the district police chief of East Jaintia Hills – Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, the two arrested foreign nationals were actively aiding and abetting the illegal infiltration of suspected Bangladeshi nationals to India, within the past couple of months through Kuliang-Ratacherra axis.

Meanwhile, the security forces have booked the two Bangladeshi nationals under the Foreigners Act.