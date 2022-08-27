Nagaland : Awareness Lecture On ‘Drug Abuse’ Held In Noklak 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In an effort to raise awareness on the rising drug abuse, the Shamator Noklak Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ 7 Sector Assam Rifles/HQ inspector General Assam Rifles (North) today conducted an awareness lecture at St. Paul School in Nagaland’s Noklak district.

This lecture was initiated by the 2IC Jacob Lalmalsom, CMO 14 Assam Rifles; with observing the lines from Bible Romans 6:23 ‘The gift of God is Eternal Life in Christ Jesus our Lord’.

During the lecture, the paramilitary troop comprehensively discussed about the varied drugs and substances, like – Stimulants, Depressant, Opioids, hallucinogens, inhalants & cannabis; utilized by youths.

The signs and symptoms of ‘Drug Abuse’ incorporates of – Increase Blood Pressure & Heart Rate; Damages Brain and other organs; Cause Drug dependency and Addiction; Respiratory distress; Panic attack; Aggressive; Irritated; Paranoia; Psychosis; Slow thinking; memory problems; hallucinations; confusions; Suicidal thoughts; Harmful ideas; harmful thoughts; Causing Cardiovascular diseases; Stroke; Road traffic accidents; Seizures and even death.