NPP Will Not Form Alliance With Any Party; For Ensuing Assembly Polls : Meghalaya CM 

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today noted that the National People’s Party (NPP) will not form an alliance with any party, including the BJP, for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The NPP, however, will continue to be a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Center, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to Sangma, the two parties do not share the same ideologies with regard to a number of topics.

The Meghalaya assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year.

Addressing the mediapersons following the party’s national conference, Sangma remarked that “We are not going to contest next assembly elections in alliance with anyone, including the BJP.”

Sangma emphasized that the NPP would also contest alone in the upcoming assembly elections of Odisha and Chhattisgarh; and that the party has never formed a pre-election agreement with any party in any state.

He maintained that the NPP will continue to focus on the state elections of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Chaired the National Committee Meeting in New Delhi joined by party leaders from across the country with the mission to continue working in the spirit of the National People’s Party and ensure victory in the upcoming Assembly Elections in different States.”

“Today the various State Units presented their reports on the working of the NPP in their respective States, highlighting their success, issues & their best course of action to further the Party’s growth in their respective State.” – he further added.

Today the various State Units presented their reports on the working of the NPP in their respective States, highlighting their success, issues & their best course of action to further the Party’s growth in their respective State. pic.twitter.com/Cq6ORR8X9o — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 27, 2022

The NPP had run a lone campaign in the 2018 state assembly polls. However, the party, which came second to Congress, teamed-up with the BJP to form government in the state. Since 2018, the BJP had two legislators in the Meghalaya administration, which is led by the NPP.