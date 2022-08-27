Railway Connectivity To Boost Trade & Economy; Specifically Along Agricultural Sector : Nagaland CM 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio noted that the state’s railways connectivity will considerably boost trade and economy, particularly along the agricultural sector.

Addressing the flagging-off ceremony of the Donyi Polo Express Train at Shokhuvi on Friday, Rio mentioned that the second railway station is being established in the state after a long hiatus.

Referring the same as a “historic achievement”, the CM expressed gratitude towards the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and its representatives for completion of the project’s first phase.

He further added that Molvon station at Jornapani is scheduled to be completed by next March/April and Phase 2 – Pherima and Phase 3 Zubza are expected to be completed by 2023 & 2026 respectively.

Rio expressed hope that the Railway line from Dimapur – Tizit & Dimapur – Khelma (Silchar) which is already being approved by the Government of India will be implemented soon.

He mentioned that completion of the project has been delayed due to land acquiring issues and appealed the concerned Gaon Burahs (GBs), public leaders & civil societies to cooperate with the Railway department; to avail the benefits from this connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Public Health & Engineering Department – Jacob Zhimomi acknowledged the vision of the Prime Minister in connecting the North Eastern states to the rest of the country.

He reiterated that the initiative is part of the commitment/testimony made by the Chief Minister and his government to the people of the state.

“The railway connectivity among the three states of Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will not only improve the economy but will also cater to new social relationships,” – he mentioned.

Besides, the General Manager of NFR highlighted the achievements, challenges and undertaking projects in the state. The daily passenger train will run from Shokhuvi via Dhansari – Diphu- Lamding – Guwahati- Naharlagun (Arunachal Pradesh).