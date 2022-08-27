Sikkim : Awareness Programme To Encourage Entrepreneurial Spirit Among Students; Organized In Tadong 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to nurture an entrepreneurial spirit and divergent thinking among youth from a young age, a day-long awareness programme on ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ in coordination with the Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR) was organized today at Tadong.

The Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Commerce & Industries Department – H.K. Sharma, attended the event as its ‘Chief Guest’ along with Director of Fisheries Department – N. Jaswant, and Deputy Director of Handicraft & Handloom Department – Poonam Khatiwara, as its special guests.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest commended the initiative undertaken by Greendale SSS to imbibe the spirit of leadership, as a guiding principle in the holistic development of students.

He shared his experiences in the field of commerce and industrial sectors; and elaborated how the state government’s varied policies have encouraged the spirit of entrepreneurship.

According to Sharma, the need-of-the-hour is to generate consciousness among parents to foster entrepreneurial aspirations among children.

Additionally, he lauded the Greendale SSS for undertaken the initiative to foster an entrepreneurial spirit among students, particularly with a view to encourage women entrepreneurship.

The programme also featured an Entrepreneurship Competition which had the presentation of five shortlisted Start-Up Ideas by the school students. SHEHEROES won the competition with its Project Maiti that aims at laying out the responsibility of boys in spreading awareness with regard to the taboos related to menstruation.

Its worthy to note that the ‘Project Maiti’ aims at distributing MAITI Sanitary Kits to all for free. The project aims at procuring 100% profit in producing more MAITI Sanitary Kit and distributing them free to all the MAITI’s of Sikkim and encourage them to give MAITI Sanitary Kit this Bhai Tiki to their Chelli (sisters).