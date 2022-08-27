“Time To Reform System” : Football Legend – Bhaichung Bhutia Hails FIFA’s Decision To Lift Ban On AIFF 

NET Web Desk

“Its time to reform the system” claimed the Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia on Saturday, after the world football governing body – FIFA lifted the ban imposed on the AIFF (All India Football Federation).

The Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the mandate of the Committee of Administrators’ (CoA) late on Friday; has paved the way for India to host the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup in October.

“It’s a wonderful news. I welcome the decision of the FIFA to lift the suspension on AIFF. It’s a win for Indian football, nothing else. I am extremely happy for our young players as they will now be able to play against the best in the business in their age group in the Women’s U-17 World Cup,” – stated the football legend.

The 45-year-old former Indian football team skipper, who has also filed nomination papers for the post of AIFF president in the September 2 elections, said it’s time to bring changes in the country’s football administration to avoid another suspension in future.

“It’s also the time to learn lessons and bring in changes and reforms in the Indian football administration. We need changes in the system,” said the former captain.

“I feel Indian football can reach new heights if we have the right system, right personnel in the administration. I am of the opinion that our age group as well as senior teams can reach the world cups on merit in the coming years,” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that FIFA – the apex football body on Tuesday announced its decision to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect and the decision was taken unanimously by the Bureau of the FIFA Council.

The decision has been taken due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes,” – informed an official media release, earlier issued by FIFA.