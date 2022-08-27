Tripura CM Expresses Concern Over Rising Cases Of Drug Abuse; Calls-For Coordinated Efforts To Eliminate Malice

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, Aug 27, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday expressed grave concerns over the rising cases of drug abuse and called for collective effort as a society to deal with drug malice.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of MTB Girls’ HS School here in Agartala, the Chief Minister claimed that the despite concerted efforts being put to make Tripura “Nesha Mukta (Drug Free)” the state is more becoming “Nesha-Jukta (Drug addicted)” – a term he used to describe the gravity of the situation and propensity of youth getting snared in the vicious cycle.

“Along with studies, discipline is the first and foremost thing in life. Each and every student has to lead a disciplined life. Now-a-days, we often hear that the state is becoming ‘Nesha-Yukta’ Tripura when efforts are being made to make the state ‘Nesha-Mukta’ Tripura for the last few years. Among the young generation, it is seen that many girls are getting involved in addiction to various narcotic substances. This is our social decay, from which we all should look into this issue and tell everyone to join hands to build a ‘drug-free’ Tripura”, Dr Saha said.

He said “Student society is the future of the country. Student life is the most important period of human life. Students should learn to lead in various fields in society from their student life. For this reason, it is necessary to give importance to sports, culture and literary practices in addition to the studies of the students.”

The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken measures to reserve 33 percent seats for women in government jobs with the aim of empowering women. The Chief Minister said that Maharani Tulsibati Class XII Girls School is one of the elite schools in the state. The chief minister expressed hope that the school will increase the reputation of the state in the future through the sweet relationship between the teachers and the students.

AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder, Tripura Tea Development Corporation Chairman Santosh Saha and school’s principal Nandan Sarkar spoke on the occasion. SDM Asim Saha, School Education department Director Chandni Chandran and West Tripura District Education Officer Rupen Roy were present on the occasion.

In the annual prize distribution ceremony, the first, second and third position holders in the annual examination of the academic year 2021-22 were awarded to the girl students of class III to class IX and class XI. Moreover, 3 students were awarded for their achievements in the secondary and higher secondary examinations conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education in the academic year 2020-21 and 2021-22. Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha along with other guests of the program handed over the prizes to the awardees.