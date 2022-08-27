Tripura : RSS Chief – Mohan Bhagwat Unveils ‘Shanti Kali Temple’ At Amarpur 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 27, 2022 : The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak – Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed Shanti Kali temple at Tripura’s Sarbong under Amarpur sub-division in Gomati district, which is about 84 KMs away from Agartala city.

Bhagwat was accompanied by temple’s chief Chittaranjan Maharaj. The Union Minister of State (MoS) – Pratima Bhoumik, Deputy Chief Minister – Jishnu Dev Varma, Tourism minister – Pranajit Singha Roy, BJP leaders of Tripura Pradesh and a large number of devotees were also present.

Unveiling the plaque of newly constructed Shanti Kali Temple, RSS chief participated in a ‘Yagna’, performing rituals. Local artists sang Bhajans in Hindi and Kokborok languages while Chittaranjan Maharaj released a compilation of Bhajans’ in Kokborok dialect.

Addressing the gathering, RSS sarsanghchalak Bhagwat said “The nation India preaches ‘Sanatan’ way of life. Our motive is oneness and love. We never differentiate. Although, there are dissimilarities in culture, language and outfits. India never shows its strength unlike America, China and Russia. This country in diversity sets a glorifying instance of standing by the side of poor and poverty-stricken people.”

“To preach the ‘Sanatan’ way of life to the whole world, India should grow as a nation. However, we never believe in transformation. Our thoughts are unreserved. If one prays with whole-heartedly and with complete dedication, his or her prayer is accepted”, he added.

Notably, militants assassinated Shanti Kali Maharaj in 1999. He was immensely popular among the people. This popularity couldn’t be accepted by many as the spread of Christianity in the indigenous belts is not getting respect.