Priyanka Sarkar

Bees are termed significant pollinators, fertilizing plants. Some assert bees are dread, because of their sting, and the allergic reactions caused due to their venom. While some suggest usage of wasp spray for safe keeping.

But what if these endangered species get totally extinct? What would the future be then? Any grave impact on the environment. How would the crops be fertilized? Any alternative it can leave behind? So many questions, with just a lone way-out.

That imagination of yours has just begun. Basically we would lose all that our environment incorporates. Plants pollinated by bees, insects dependent on these plants, animals and all closely related to this food chain. And specifically the honey appetizing your dish. Who knows, the fruits and vegetables you consider significant share of your diet was once fertilized by these pollinators.

It is an impact that stands far beyond than what you expect, shrinking the global food supply. Humans will face massive crisis to sustain, and harsh food shortage might soon be threatened as a world security.

There are myriad communities entirely dependent on honey harvesting, their major source of income. If somehow the extinction transforms into an echt, imagine the grief they might attain.

This planet have over 800 wild bee species within just Europe. Furthermore, seven are already classified as ‘critically endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). 46 – endangered, 24 – vulnerable, while 101 are referred in the category of nearly threatened species.

Bees pollinate half of the crops, that humans and insects are directly or indirectly contingent upon. Butterflies, bumblebees, honey bees look on the other division. Will this partake be the same if one defunct? No food chain is the transmission of energy and every species play a significant role to the process.

That is how ecology is balanced. Each and every genus of this planet is a tectonic shift; denoting even to moss species.

For instance, the recent moss species – Bryum bharatiensis, discovered for the first time by Indian scientists in Antarctica is entirely dependent on nitrogen. Now, what’s interesting, the moss species is dependent on Penguins poop, consisting nitrogen. Now, just consider the grave concern it depict. Future extinction of penguins due to the declining icy-sheets of Antarctica might see a rough extinction of this species too. Deforestation or loss of green cover is yet another threat to its existence.

We, humans are so self-concerned – issues related to individual survival attains much immersion to us. This moss species is entirely disparate, a gradual one been considered. But rate to which bee colonies are declining, mounts immediate concern. Extinction of bees is a threat to generations, which might alter the natural systems and food webs.