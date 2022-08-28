BJP National President Holds Marathon Meetings With State Leadership

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 28, 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday arrived in Tripura for two-day state visit to chalk out road map and finalize strategies for the assembly election slated to be held early next year. He chaired a marathon meetings with BJP’s state leadership at State Guest House here in Agartala city.

BJP national president JP Nadda was received by the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha with traditional ‘Risha’ and flower bouquet at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here in Agartala city on Sunday morning. He was also welcomed by the former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, party’s state ‘Prabhari’ and MP Vinod Sonkar, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and MP Rebati Tripura.

At the premises of MBB Airport, all of the BJP central and state leadership on Sunday morning listened to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thereafter, Nadda received a rousing welcome from the indigenous, Manipuri and Bengali dancers and their respective songs in front of the MBB Airport’s building.

From 2 PM onwards, Nadda has been chairing several meetings and which will continue till 10.30 PM at the premises of State Guest House here on Sunday. Till now, BJP national president chaired meetings separately with BJP’s state office bearers and presidents of seven Morchas, BJP indigenous MLAs and MDCs, and BJP ministers and MLAs. Thereafter, IPFT MLAs and BJP Tripura core committee members will meet Nadda at the State Guest House.

During his stay on the second day i.e. Monday in Tripura, BJP national president will visit Maa Tripura Sundari Temple at Udaipur in Gomati district, about 60 KMs away from State Guest House here in Agartala city where he will participate in ‘Mangal Aarti’ programme. Sources informed that his wife Mallika Nadda will accompany the saffron party’s chief to Matabari.

Thereafter, he will address a press conference at BJP state headquarters in Agartala city, followed by addressing an open-public rally at Khumulwng, the headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, which is about 23 KMs away from Agartala city. After the rally, he will directly leave of MBB Airport for New Delhi.