Arunachal Pradesh : Mountaineer – Tapi Mra Goes Missing; Associations Appeal CM To Assist In Search Operations

NET Web Desk

The first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer Mount Everest – Tapi Mra, has reportedly been missing for the past seven days, while on an official mission to explore the snow-capped Mount Kyarisatam, one of the highest peaks in the frontier state.

In response to the incident, the Mountaineering and paragliding associations today urged the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu for extending assistance to trace the whereabouts of the 37-year-old Everester.

The President of Paragliding Association of Arunachal Pradesh – Vijoy Sonam, and President of Mountaineering Association of Arunachal Pradesh – Sika Gapak confirmed that Mra has gone missing and are making efforts to trace him.

Mra is also the Secretary General of Mountaineering Association; and had climbed the world’s highest peak on May 21, 2009.

“This was Mra’s fourth attempt to scale Kyarisatam,” Gapak said.

Sonam informed the news agency PTI that a person from the Puroik tribe had accompanied Mra for summiting Mount Kyarisatam, while his five porters are waiting in the base camp. The news about his going missing was reported by two Puroik porters, a father and son, who had returned to Seppa on Sunday.

Sonam has requested Chief Minister Pema Khadu to dispatch a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Team to initiate search operations and rescue the mountaineer.

He also urged inhabitants of the Puroik villages on the remote hill tracts of the district to help in the search operation for Mra.