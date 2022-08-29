Assam CM Proposes Five National Capitals; One In Each Zone To End Regional Disparity 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to end regional disparity prevailing across the nation, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today proposed five national capitals, one for each zones.

Sarma, in a series of tweets, continued his tirade against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with whom he has been embroiled in a verabl brawl on Twitter.

“Delhi Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji has got used to making fun of other states. I believe that we should work on removing the economic inequality of different zones of the country. Can we consider 5 capitals of India, one in each zone for balanced development?” – he stated.

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी को दूसरे राज्यों का मजाक उड़ाने की आदत हो गई है। मेरा मानना है कि हमें देश के विभिन्न जोन की आर्थिक असमानता को दूर करने पर काम करना चाहिए। क्या हम संतुलित विकास के लिए भारत की 5 राजधानियों पर विचार कर सकते हैं, हरेक जोन में एक? 1/3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 29, 2022

He further remarked that “Due to this, the Delhi government will not have immeasurable resources as compared to the North-East states. After seven decades of neglect, the process of bringing North-East into the mainstream of development has started in the year 2014 under the able leadership and guidance of the successful Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.”

“The speed at which we are working for the expansion of health, education and basic facilities in Assam under the guidance of the illustrious Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is historic. The North-East states need proper resources, support and respect for development, not sympathy and ridicule,” – he further added.

यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन में हम असम में स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा एवं बुनियादी सुविधाओं के विस्तार के लिए जिस रफ्तार से काम कर रहे हैं, वह ऐतिहासिक है। नार्थ-ईस्ट के राज्यों को सहानुभूति और उपहास नहीं, विकास के लिए उचित संसाधन, समर्थन और सम्मान चाहिए। 3/3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 29, 2022

Since last week, both the Assam & his Delhi counterpart have been engaged in a Twitter war, which began when the Delhi CM criticized the Assam government’s decision to merge schools, which will force the closure of a number of educational institutions.

The Assam CM responded by claiming that Kejriwal, as usual, made comments without completing his homework and was unaware of the best efforts initiated by the Assam government, since Sarma was the state education minister.

Meanwhile, Sarma on Sunday alleged that his Delhi counterpart is comparing between the national capital with smaller cities in Assam and the Northeast to conceal the fact that he was unable to fulfill his pledge of transforming Delhi into London or Paris.