Assam : Five Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained From Dhubri 

NET Web Desk

The Border Security Force (BSF) have detained five suspected Bangladeshi nationals from Dhubri along the Indo-Bangladesh Border, for illegally entering the country without valid documents.

According to a BSF official, these Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the 45th Battalion of the border force at Shishumara in Mankachar on Sunday.

Identified as – Suraj Miah(27), Jahidul Islam(25), Zahidul Islam(30), Abdul Salam(25) and Maidul Islam(25); all of them hails from Haripur village under Sunderganj police station of Bangladesh’s Gaibandha District.

Meanwhile, they were handed-over to the Border Guard Bangladesh, after a flag meeting between the border forces of the two countries; added the BSF official.